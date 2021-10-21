McDavid tops 200 goals in Oilers’ 5-1 win over Coyotes

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Connor McDavid scored twice to eclipse 200 career goals and had an assist, Zach Hyman had two goals and the Edmonton Oilers remained undefeated with a 5-1 victory over the winless Arizona Coyotes. The Oilers were sharp in their first regular-season in the U.S. since March 5, 2020, due to the pandemic, scoring at least five goals for the third straight game. McDavid scored in the second period to hit the 200-goal mark two days after teammate Leon Draisaitl reached the milestone and scored his sixth goal in four games in the third. He has multiple points in every game this season and 11 overall. Dysin Mayo scored in his NHL debut and Karel Vejmelka stopped 26 shots for the 0-3-1 Coyotes