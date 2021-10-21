AP source: Browns’ Mayfield has broken bone in shoulder

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with Baker Mayfield’s health said the Browns quarterback also is dealing with a broken bone in his injured left shoulder but believes he can play with it. Mayfield hopes the injury improves enough over the next few days that he can face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 31, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation. Mayfield didn’t play Thursday night against Denver, ending his streak of 53 consecutive starts for the banged-up Browns. Fox was first to report the extent of Mayfield’s injury during its pregame show. Mayfield told the network he broke the top of his humerus bone.