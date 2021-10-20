Reeling Broncos, Browns meet with seasons headed off-course

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Broncos and Broncos look a lot alike these days and it’s not just their orange-toned uniforms. Both teams are reeling amid a rash of injuries, most notably to their starting quarterbacks, as they get ready to play Thursday night. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will miss the game with a left shoulder injury that has bothered him for weeks. He’ll be replaced by backup Case Keenum, who will make his first start since 2019. Denver QB Teddy Bridgewater is dealing with foot and quadriceps injuries and is listed as questionable. The Broncos have lost three straight while the Browns have dropped two in a row for the first time under coach Kevin Stefanski.