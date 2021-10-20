Lukaku, Werner injured as Chelsea beats Malmo 4-0 in CL

LONDON (AP) — Injuries to strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner have marred Chelsea’s impressive 4-0 win over Malmo in the Champions League. Lukaku appeared to hurt his right ankle getting fouled for a penalty that was converted by Jorginho for the second goal in the 21st minute. That added to the opener volleyed in by Andreas Christensen in the ninth minute. Werner then had to come off with an apparent hamstring injury just before half time at Stamford Bridge. Kai Havertz came on as the replacement for Lukaku and lifted a deft finish over the goalkeeper for the third goal. Jorginho scored the fourth with another penalty.