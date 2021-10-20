Knicks withstand Brown’s 46, outlast Celtics 138-134 in 2 OT

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle scored 35 points, Evan Fournier made the go-ahead 3-pointer in the second overtime and the New York Knicks outlasted Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics 138-134. Brown scored a career-high 46 points after overcoming a bout of COVID-19 and Jayson Tatum had the biggest basket of his awful opener with a three-point play that gave Boston a 134-133 lead with 1:05 remaining. Fournier then hit his fourth 3-pointer of the overtimes with 56 seconds to go and Derrick Rose finished it off with a basket with 22 seconds to play. Fournier finished with 32 points against his former team.