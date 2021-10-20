Broncos visit Browns in matchup of reeling, desperate teams

The Broncos and Browns will meet mirroring each other. Both teams are sliding, staggering with injuries and desperate for a win. Cleveland has dropped two in a row under Kevin Stefanski for the first time in two seasons. Quarterback Baker Mayfield will miss the game with a left shoulder injury that has affected his play. Case Keenum will start for Cleveland. The Browns would normally lean on their top-rated running game but both Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are out with calf injuries. Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater is also hobbled with a foot injury and is coming off his worst game this season. The Broncos have lost three in a row after a 3-0 start.