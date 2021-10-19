To jab or not to jab? Vaccinations still hot topic in sports

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

Several months after COVID-19 vaccinations were made widely available in the United States, vaccination status continues to disrupt professional and college sports. The NHL suspended San Jose’s Evander Kane 21 games for submitting a fake vaccination card a week after proudly announcing that only four players on opening-night rosters were unvaccinated, Washington State University fired football coach Nick Rolovich for not complying with a state government vaccine mandate and the NBA opens its season with Kyrie Irving not playing for the Brooklyn Nets because he’s unvaccinated. A vast majority of pro athletes have been vaccinated, but those who refuse have received the bulk of the attention.