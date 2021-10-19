South Carolina’s Luke Doty needs surgery, out for the season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina starting quarterback Luke Doty will miss the rest of the season after re-injuring his foot in a win over Vanderbilt. Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer says Doty will have surgery this week and should be ready for spring practice next season. South Carolina rallied Saturday to beat Vanderbilt 21-20 as back up Zeb Noland led a 75-yard scoring drive that ended with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Legette with 37 seconds to play. Beamer said on Sunday Noland would start this week at No. 17 Texas A&M. Beamer said St. Francis transfer Jason Brown would back up Noland.