New York Yacht Club pulls out of 37th America’s Cup

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

The New York Yacht Club is pulling out of the 37th America’s Cup due to the uncertainty about when and where it will be sailed. The decision came less than three months after the yacht club dropped the American Magic sailing team, which represented it in the 36th America’s Cup, and brought on the Stars+Stripes team in an effort to field an all-American squad. Commodore Christopher J. Culver said the club is responsible for acting in the best interests of its membership and felt there wouldn’t be time to adequately prepare for the competition.