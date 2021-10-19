Jags cut Lambo after Wright wins kicking job moving forward

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars cut veteran kicker Josh Lambo two days after unheralded Matt Wright hit two field goals from beyond 50 yards in the final minutes to beat Miami and end the NFL’s longest losing streak in 44 years. Lambo was the league’s most accurate kicker between 2017 and 2020. He was inactive the last three games while dealing with confidence issues. The Jaguars are on the hook for the remainder of Lambo’s $3.5 million salary in 2021. The deal likely includes offset language that would allow the Jaguars to recoup some money if he signs elsewhere.