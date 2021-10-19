Bears put Quinn on COVID-19 list with Brady, Bucs coming up

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have placed linebacker Robert Quinn on the reserve/COVID-19 list, possibly leaving them without one of their top pass rushers when they visit Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The resurgent Quinn is second on the team to Khalil Mack with 5 1/2 sacks. The two-time Pro Bowl pick had two last season — his first in Chicago. The Bears are tied with Minnesota for the league lead with 21 sacks. Chicago also placed defensive back Deon Bush on injured reserve with a quad injury.