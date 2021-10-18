WR Ridley back with Falcons, McGary to COVID-19 reserve list

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons placed right tackle Kaleb McGary on the COVID-19 reserve list but also got some good news. Top receiver Calvin Ridley is back at practice after skipping the team’s last game for a personal matter. McGary has started 34 of 35 games over his three-year NFL career, but he likely won’t be available when the 2-3 Falcons travel to Miami on Sunday to face the 1-5 Dolphins. To take his place on the roster, the Falcons activated offensive lineman Josh Andrews off the injured reserve. He went down in training camp with a hand injury.