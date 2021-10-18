SEC fines Vols $250,000 for fans interrupting Ole Miss game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has fined Tennessee $250,000 for fans stopping the Vols’ game with Mississippi by throwing debris onto the field late in the game. The league office also announced Monday that Tennessee must meet other standards. Tennessee’s cheerleaders and dance field left the field dodging debris with the band leaving the stands. Tennessee’s fine will be deducted from its share of SEC revenue. Every person identified from video throwing debris will be prohibited from attending a Tennessee athletics event for the rest of the 2021-22 academic and athletic year. Commissioner Greg Sankey says the disruption is unacceptable and cannot be repeated on any SEC campus.