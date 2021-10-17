McIlroy pulls away to win CJ Cup at Summit in Las Vegas

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Rory McIlroy picked up his 20th victory on the PGA Tour when he least expected it. McIlroy was nine shots behind going into the weekend of the CJ Cup at Summit in Las Vegas. He shot 62 on Saturday and then closed out a one-shot victory with a 66 in the final round. He outplayed Rickie Fowler. And then he had to hold off Collin Morikawa, who had eagle on the final hole for a 62. McIlroy is the 39th player with 20 career wins on the PGA Tour. It’s his fifth straight PGA Tour season with a win.