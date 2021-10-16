‘We lost our heads’: Inter beaten with controversial goal

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

ROME (AP) — A controversial goal led to Inter Milan’s first defeat of the season in a 3-1 loss at Lazio in Serie A. Felipe Anderson scored a late winner while Inter fullback Federico Dimarco was down injured. Inter’s players were calling for Lazio to kick the ball out of play when Anderson redirected a rebound of a shot from Ciro Immobile. Sergej Milinković-Savić then secured the three points for Lazio with a header in stoppage time as Inter’s focus was lost. AC Milan came back from two goals down for a 3-2 win over Hellas Verona.