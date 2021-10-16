LEADING OFF: LA hopes to maximize Scherzer with extra rest

By The Associated Press

The Dodgers are ready to start ace Max Scherzer in Game 2 of the NL Championship Series against Atlanta, a day after manager Dave Roberts scratched the veteran right-hander to get him an extra day of rest. Scherzer got his first career save Thursday by pitching the ninth inning of a 2-1 Game 5 win against San Francisco to close out their NL Division Series. Roberts planned to run Scherzer back out for NLCS Game 1 until Scherzer said his arm felt a little tired during a workout Friday. Also, the Astros’ bruised and battered pitching staff gets a day to recover in Boston.