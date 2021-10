By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros ace Lance McCullers is looking for ways to help the team off the field while sidelined with an arm injury during the AL Championship Series against the Boston Red Sox. He’s working with other pitchers on scouting reports and by watching film while he tries to recover. McCullers hasn’t ruled out a return this season if the Astros advance to the World Series.