Levis accounts for 5 TDs, No. 16 Kentucky routs LSU 42-21

AP Business

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Will Levis threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more scores and No. 16 Kentucky dominated LSU throughout in a 42-21 blowout Saturday night. The Wildcats have their first 6-0 start since 1950, improved to 4-0 in the Southeastern Conference and earned a second consecutive win over a conference heavyweight. Their biggest challenge looms at No. 2 Georgia next week in an East Division showdown, and they’ll enter with their best performance since the season opener. Levis had a huge hand in that, with the quarterback bouncing back from a lackluster stretch to account for three second-half scores alone as Kentucky pulled away to a 35-7 lead early in the fourth quarter.