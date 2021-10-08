Ski body FIS votes to modernize with presidential term limit

AP Business

GENEVA (AP) — The International Ski Federation had just four presidents in its first 97 years. Now it has voted to modernize with leadership term limits plus adding more women to the ruling committee. Presidents will be limited to three four-year terms after a near-unanimous vote by member federations to update their legal statutes. Johan Eliasch was elected in June to complete the last year of outgoing president Gian Franco Kasper’s sixth and final term. The former CEO of Head ski and tennis brand is due for re-election in May. The new rule leaves Eliasch eligible to stay through 2034.