Ex-NBA guard Smith set to play 1st golf tourney for N.C. A&T

AP Business

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Former NBA guard J.R. Smith is set to make his debut next week as a golfer for North Carolina A&T. The school announced Smith will play his first collegiate tournament Monday and Tuesday at the Phoenix Invitational hosted by Elon. The tournament will take place at the Alamance Country Club golf course. All team golfers must qualify for each tournament in practice unless he has finished first or second in the previous tournament. Smith qualified for next week’s tournament by one stroke. Smith enrolled at N.C. A&T over the summer after 16 seasons in the NBA.