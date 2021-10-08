AP sources: Panthers, Barkov agree on 8-year, $80M extension

AP Business

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Aleksander Barkov and the Florida Panthers have agreed on an $80 million, eight-year contract extension with an annual cap hit of $10 million. That’s according to two people with direct knowledge of the negotiations. They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the terms were not immediately released by the team. The contract is the largest in total value in Panthers history. Barkov and the Panthers had been working for several days to complete the deal.