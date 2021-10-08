All eyes on Eichel and ongoing stalemate with Sabres

AP Business

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The NHL season is coming up next week and the stalemate between Jack Eichel and the Buffalo Sabres is still going on. The former team captain and the Sabres disagree over over how to treat his herniated disk. The situation has drawn attention from the NHL commissioner, other players and legal scholars debating whether Eichel is being treated fairly. The crux of the dispute revolves around the long-standing right of NHL teams having the final say over treating player injuries.