Twins reassign hitting coach Varela; have 3 staff openings

AP Business

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have reassigned hitting coach Edgar Varela to a minor league role. They now have three openings to fill on manager Rocco Baldelli’s staff. Varela held the position for two seasons. He was the club’s minor league field coordinator for the two years prior to that. Major league coach Bill Evers has retired. The Twins also have a bench coach to hire, after the death of Mike Bell right before the season started.