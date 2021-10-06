LSU top CB Stingley out indefinitely after foot procedure

AP Business

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU coach Ed Orgeron says top cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. had a procedure performed on his injured left foot. The injury already sidelined Stingley for LSU’s previous two games. Orgeron says there is no timetable on Stingley’s return to the lineup. LSU has released a statement from Stingley in which the cornerback says he is doing all he can “to return to the field as soon as possible” and do everything he can to get healthy so he will be able to play again this year. The junior will be eligible for the NFL draft next spring.