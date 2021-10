AP Business

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa is back in the playoffs with the Chicago White Sox as they prepare to open their best-of-five AL Division Series on Thursday against the Houston Astros. It’s his first postseason since winning the 2011 World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals before retiring. He’ll face Houston manager Dusty Baker, who at 72 is still chasing his first title.