UEFA investigates claims of fans’ racist, antisemitic abuse

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has opened investigations into allegations of racist abuse by Czech children and antisemitism by German fans at Europa League games. Thousands of young fans booed Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara during the team’s visit to Sparta Prague last Thursday. However, Sparta denies allegations of racism. Union Berlin already apologized for “shameful and intolerable” abuse by its fans targeted at fans of Israeli club Maccabi Haifa on the same evening. UEFA opened disciplinary cases against the two clubs but gave no timetable for its decisions.