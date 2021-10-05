Senzatela, Cron agree to multiyear deals with Rockies

AP Business

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies have agreed to deals with right-hander Antonio Senzatela and first-baseman C.J. Cron. Senzatela’s $50.5 million, five-year contract includes a club option for 2027. Cron will return on a $14.5 million, two-year deal. Senzatela is coming off a season in which he made 28 starts and finished with a 4-10 record. He posted a 4.42 ERA and struck out 105. Cron hit .281 with a team-leading 28 homers after signing a free-agent deal last February. His three grand slams this season were the most in franchise history.