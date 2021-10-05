Self-proclaimed Jedi, Robinson impresses with goals and flip

AP Business

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Antonee Robinson gave himself the nickname Jedi as a kid, and he followed the goal that sparked the United States’ comeback against Honduras with a backflip that would have fit into a “Star Wars” duel. A 24-year-old defender for Fulham in England, Robinson could solve a long-time problem position for a U.S. national team that has struggled for decades to find a top left back. After opening World Cup qualifying with two draws and a win sparked by Robinson, the Americans host Jamaica on Thursday night in Austin, Texas, in the first of three more qualifiers in a seven-day span.