AP Business

By SIMMI BUTTAR

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals, the only unbeaten team remaining in the NFL, have climbed all the way to the top of the latest AP Pro32 poll. The Cardinals moved up four spots after routing the NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams 37-20. The Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers switched places and are at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. The Rams and Baltimore Ravens rounded out the top five.