Brazil, Argentina face tests as WCup qualifying resumes

AP Business

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil and Argentina will be hoping to avoid any more interruptions when World Cup qualifying resumes Thursday across South America. The game between the two rivals in Sao Paulo last month was suspended shortly after kickoff after a Brazilian health official entered the pitch to remove four Argentina players he considered should be in quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols. Similar scenes should be avoided when Brazi visits last-place Venezuela and second-place Argentina travels to Asuncion to face Paraguay. This time, England-based players have been allowed to travel to South America despite Britain’s strict COVID-19 restrictions.