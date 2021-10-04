Soto top known quantity as last-place Nats begin ‘reboot’

AP Business

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — These are now Juan Soto’s Washington Nationals. He is their lone bona fide superstar, someone around whom they will try to rebuild — or, to use general manager Mike Rizzo’s preferred term, “reboot.” Soto is the only player left from the 2019 World Series champions who managed to make any sort of truly meaningful contribution throughout a 65-97, last-place season who is also in the fold for next year after a significant sell-off at the trade deadline. Whether Rizzo can figure out a way to keep Soto around before he can become a free agent after the 2024 season is a question that will linger over the franchise.