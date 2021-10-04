SEC fines Kentucky $250,000 after fans rush field vs Florida

AP Business

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has fined Kentucky $250,000 for violating its access to competition area policy after fans rushed the field at the end of the Wildcats’ 20-13 victory over then-No. 10 Florida. The school was fined for a third policy offense. Its previous violation and fine occurred following a game against Mississippi State in 2018. A crowd of 61,632 watched unbeaten Kentucky earn its first home victory over Florida since 1986 and first over a Top-10 opponent since 2010.