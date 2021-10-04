Herbert, Ekeler propel Chargers to 28-14 win over Raiders

AP Business

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert threw for three touchdowns, Austin Ekeler rushed for 117 yards and scored twice and the Los Angeles Chargers the Las Vegas Raiders from the unbeaten ranks with a 28-14 victory. Los Angeles, 3-1 for the first time since 2014, is part of a three-way tie atop the AFC West with Las Vegas and Denver. The Raiders’ loss leaves the Arizona Cardinals as the NFL’s lone undefeated team after four weeks. Herbert, who completed 25 of 38 passes for 222 yards, accounted for all of his TDs in the first half as the Chargers built a 21-0 halftime lead. The Raiders scored on their first two possessions of the second half to draw within a touchdown, but Ekeler gave Los Angeles some breathing room with an 11-yard scoring run.