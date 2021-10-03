Canucks get contracts done with Hughes and Pettersson

AP Business

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Canucks have signed restricted free agents Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson to new contracts. Hughes got a $47.10 million, six-year contract with a $7.85 million annual salary cap hit that puts him among the highest-paid defensemen in the NHL. Pettersson signed for $22.05 million over three years with a $7.35 million annual cap hit. The 21-year-old Hughes had three goals and 38 assists in 56 games last season. The 22-year-old Pettersson had 10 goals and 11 assists in 26 games last season and missed time with a wrist injury.