After fast start, Steelers’ offense continues its slump

AP Business

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers finally found the end zone in the first quarter but couldn’t get back there until the game was out of reach. Pittsburgh failed to capitalize on its quick start and fell 27-17 to the Green Bay Packers for its third consecutive loss. The Steelers have lost eight of 10 games since opening the 2020 season with 11 straight victories, Pittsburgh hasn’t exceeded 17 points in any of its last three games. At age 39, Ben Roethlisberger is rarely throwing deep and he was ineffective against the Packers after the opening series.