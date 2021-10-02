Western Michigan wins fourth straight, 24-17 over Buffalo

AP Business

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kaleb Eleby threw a pair of touchdown passes to Skyy Moore and Western Michigan won its fourth straight game, defeating Buffalo 24-17 in a Mid-American Conference opener. Eleby hit a streaking Moore with a 64-yard strike to give the Broncos the lead with 9 1/2 minutes remaining. After Buffalo went three-and-out for the fourth straight possession, the Broncos burned almost six minutes off the clock before La’Darius Jefferson scored from a yard out. Kyle Vantrease’s 1-yard keeper cut the lead to seven with 1:17 remaining but WMU recovered an onside kick. Moore finished with a career-high 163 yards receiving.