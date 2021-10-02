Sciba’s kick lifts No. 24 Wake Forest past Louisville 37-34

AP Business

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Nick Sciba kicked a 29-yard field goal with 22 seconds left and No. 24 Wake Forest beat Louisville 37-34 to remain unbeaten. Sam Hartman threw for 324 yards and two touchdowns to lead the offense for the Demon Deacons. Wake Forest also got a huge boost late from Justice Ellison with several key runs on the go-ahead drive. Louisville got a final drive with a chance to tie but its lateral-filled final play didn’t cross midfield to end it. Malik Cunningham threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more to lead the Cardinals.