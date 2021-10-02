SC State opens big lead, holds off Bethune-Cookman 42-35

AP Business

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Donte Anthony and Kendrel Flowers both ran for two touchdowns and South Carolina State built a big lead before holding on for a 42-35 win over Bethune-Cookman in a battle of winless teams. Flowers scored the opening touchdown but Darnell Deas returned the kickoff 95 yards to tie the game. Then the Bulldogs scored the next five touchdowns, taking a 42-7 lead into the fourth quarter. The Wildcats scored 28 points in the fourth, including an 88-yard fumble return by Omari Hill-Robinson. Devin Black scored the last touchdown on a 1-yard sneak with 45 seconds to play.