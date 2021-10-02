Rogers leads Mississippi State to 26-22 win over No. 15 A&M

AP Business

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Will Rogers threw for 408 yards and three touchdowns and Nathan Pickering sacked Zach Calzada in the end zone late for a safety to lead Mississippi State to a 26-22 win over No. 15 Texas A&M Saturday night. It’s the second straight loss for the Aggies after they won their previous 11 games and is a huge blow to a team that entered the season with national championship hopes. Texas A&M gave up a season-high in points as coach Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies struggled to contain coach Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense.