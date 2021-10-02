Pickett and Pitt keep rolling, blast Georgia Tech 52-21

AP Business

By MATT WINKELJOHN

ATLANTA (AP) — Kenny Pickett passed for 389 yards and four touchdowns, and Pittsburgh dominated Georgia Tech 52-21. Pitt intercepted the first two passes by Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims, with linebacker John Petrishen returning the second 33 yards for a touchdown to help the Panthers to a 42-14 lead by halftime. Pickett was methodical in completing 23-of-36 passes. On the season, he has passed for 19 touchdowns with just one interception, which wasn’t made by Georgia Tech. Pitt has scored at least 41 points in each of its five games, the first such streak in program history. The Panthers are averaging 52.4 points per contest.