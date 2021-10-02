Koback, defense carry Toledo to 45-7 win over UMass

AP Business

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Bryant Koback rushed for two touchdowns and the Toledo defense set up three quick scores as the Rockets rolled to a 45-7 win over UMass. The Rockets blasted ahead 31-0 at halftime, fueled by three one-play drives following turnovers. Dequan Finn had a 34-yard scoring run after Jonathan Jones sacked the quarterback and Desjuan Johnson recovered a fumble in the first quarter. Koback’s first touchdown was a 5-yard burst after Nate Bauer returned an interception 41 yards as Toledo scored 21 points in the last five minutes of the second quarter.