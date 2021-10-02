Jays stay close in wild-card race, hit 5 HRs, rout O’s 10-1

AP Business

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 47th home run and the Toronto Blue Jays pushed their AL wild-card chase to the final day of the regular season by thumping the Baltimore Orioles 10-1. The Blue Jays launched five homers and Alek Manoah allowed one hit over seven innings to help Toronto close within one game of wild card co-leaders Boston and the New York Yankees. Seattle began the day tied with Toronto and played later. George Springer, Teoscar Hernández, Bo Bichette and Danny Jansen all went deep for Toronto. The Blue Jays lead the majors with a franchise-record 258 home runs. Guerrero grimaced rounding first base on a double in the sixth inning and was checked by trainers but remained in the game.