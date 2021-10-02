Colgate holds on to beat Georgetown 28-21

AP Business

WASHINGTON (AP) — Backup Harry Kirk connected with Garrett Oakey on the go-ahead touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter and Colgate beat Georgetown 28-21. Oakey’s second touchdown catch of the day, a 25-yarder, came with just over three minutes into the final quarter and led to the Raiders’ 17th win in 18 all-time meetings with the Hoyas, who haven’t beaten Colgate since 2011. Oakley caught a 20-yarder from Grant Breneman for the game’s first score and finished with 123 yards on five catches. Georgetown’s Pierce Holley was 20 of 28 for 206 yards and an interception.