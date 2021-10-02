Carter scores winner in OT, Norfolk State tops Hampton 47-44

AP Business

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Juwan Carter scored a walkoff touchdown from the 1 and Norfolk State clipped Hampton 47-44 in overtime. Hampton had knotted the score at 41-41 with 12 seconds remaining in regulation and struck first in OT on an Alex Perez 28-yard field goal. Norfolk State needed three plays for the win, with Carter sneaking in from the 1. Carter was 17 of 31 passing for 294 yards and two touchdowns. He also carried 17 times for 92 yards and three more touchdowns. Hampton’s Jett Duffey went 22-of-44 passing for 370 yards and four touchdowns — two to Jasakis Bonds, who caught six passes for 155 yards.