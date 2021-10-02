Campbell controls 2nd half, beats North Alabama 48-31

AP Business

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Wiley Hartley threw three touchdown passes to lead Campbell to a 48-31 victory over North Alabama in the Big South Conference opener for both teams. Hartley was 18-of-31 passing for 302 yards. He threw a pair of touchdown passes to Caleb Snead, who had eight receptions for 162 yards. RJ Jackson and Jalen Kelsey also made touchdown catches for Campbell (2-2, 1-0). Rett Files was 30-of-45 passing for 367 yards and threw three touchdown passes for North Alabama (0-5, 0-1).