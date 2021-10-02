Adams, The Citadel’s option attack fends off VMI 35-24

AP Business

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jaylan Adams opened the game with an 80-yard touchdown pass then rushed for 188 yards to lead The Citadel to a 35-24 victory over VMI in the Bulldogs’ conference opener. After VMI punted on the opening possession, Adams hit Raleigh Webb for the long touchdown and a 7-0 lead. Adams would complete only one more pass in the game as The Citadel’s option offense rolled up 363 yards on the ground. Logan Billings ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs. VMI’s Seth Morgan completed 20 of 30 passes for 208 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.