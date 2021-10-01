With just 3 losses, Nashville SC rolls toward the playoffs

AP Business

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

Nashville SC has just three losses this season, the fewest in Major League Soccer. The team is currently sitting in second in the Eastern Conference standings with seven games to go in the season. Nashville is also riding a 16-game undefeated streak at home, the longest current streak in MLS. What the team faced in its inaugural season last year, making the playoffs after having to sit out of the MLS is Back tournament, paved the way for success this season.