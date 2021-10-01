Will Zalatoris shoots 61 to share lead at Sanderson Farms

AP Business

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Will Zalatoris is usually spot-on with his iron. Throw in a great putting round and he can take it low. That’s what happened at the Sanderson Farms Championship. The PGA Tour rookie of the year set the course record at the Country Club of Jackson with an 11-under 61. That left him tied for the lead with Nick Watney and Sahith Theegala. Zalatoris had such an easy time that his longest par putt was 3 feet. The scoring is so low the cut was at 5 under. Among those missing was defending champion Sergio Garcia.