USC WR Drake London is rock-steady star on team in turmoil

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drake London has been the nation’s most productive receiver in the first month of the college football season, which means the Southern California star is getting hit a whole lot more than the average wideout. But there’s nothing average about London, the 6-foot-5 former Trojans basketball player whose sole concentration on football this fall has propelled him to this monster start. London has a physical, winning mentality on a .500 team in turmoil. He has already racked up 39 catches for 540 yards while scoring three TDs as the Trojans head to Colorado for the next stop on their roller coaster ride of a season.