Patriots place RB James White (hip) on injured reserve

AP Business

FOXBOROUGH, Mass (AP) — The New England Patriots have placed running back James White on injured reserve with a hip injury. White left Sunday’s game against New Orleans in the second quarter and did not return. White has rushed for 38 yards and one touchdown and caught 12 passes for 94 yards this season. The eight-year veteran has spent his entire career with the Patriots. White has been with the team for three Super Bowl championships, scoring three times in the 2017 comeback victory over Atlanta.